Important Notice to all Cobb County, GA Business Owners. Participation is Strongly Encouraged to Take the Survey for the County's Disparity Study

Cobb County & Griffin & Strong Invite Local Business Owners to Take Survey for County's 2024 Disparity Study

COBB COUNTY, Ga., Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobb business owners now have a unique opportunity to participate in the County's 2024 Disparity Study by completing a brief survey. Results are anonymous and will help assess the County's procurement opportunities for minorities, women, and veterans.

The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, is available online at https://tinyurl.com/yzkv8e8c. Responses are accepted through Jan. 12.

The survey will capture owners' experiences in conducting, or attempting to conduct, business with the County. It will also gather important demographic, statistical and anecdotal information regarding the businesses – including their operating capacity.

The Disparity Study, conducted by Griffin & Strong P.C., will look at the past five years of contracts in construction, goods and services – including architecture and engineering services – then recommend modifications or adjustments if needed.

Additional information about the Disparity Study can be found at https://cobbcountydisparitystudy.com/.

For questions or concerns, please email GSPC at [email protected].

Trinity Williams, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678-364-2962 117, [email protected]

