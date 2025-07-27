Important Notice to all Kansas City, Missouri Business Owners:

Participation is Strongly Encouraged to Take the Survey for the City's Disparity Study

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Griffin & Strong was contracted by Kansas City to complete a Disparity Study, which will examine contracts from May 1st 2015-April 30, 2022, in Construction, Architecture and Engineering (A&E) Professional Services, Other Services, and Goods and Supplies.

Kansas City business owners have a unique opportunity to participate in the City's Disparity Study by completing a brief survey. Results are anonymous and will help assess the City's procurement opportunities for all businesses interested in doing business with the City.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and is available online at bit.ly/41axkJW. Please submit the survey by August 22nd to be entered for the chance to win one of three gift cards!

The survey will capture owners' experiences in conducting business or attempting to conduct business with Kansas City. It will also gather important demographic, statistical, and anecdotal information regarding the businesses – including their operating capacity.

Additional information about the Disparity Study can be found at https://kcmodisparitystudy.com/

For questions or concerns, please email G&S at [email protected]

