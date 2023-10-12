Impressive Lineup of Value-Based Care Experts Offer Insights to Drive Better Patient Outcomes at AristaMD's Virtual Conference

The transition to value-based payment brings unique challenges. As a clinically integrated network, we believe healthcare organizations can benefit from learning to use data to develop new programs that improve patient outcomes through collaborative patient-centered models. Tweet this

"It's a privilege to host our third annual conference, allowing providers and administrators to come together to share best practices and new tools to help providers succeed in value-based care," said Brooke LeVasseur, CEO of AristaMD. "Attendees will benefit from case studies and education focused on maximizing patient satisfaction by optimizing patient care transitions and appropriately managing specialist services to deliver higher quality, cost-effective care."

This year's conference offers several timely topics presented by several prominent speakers, including:

Juliette Price , Chief Solutions Officer, HSG Global - Why Specialty Care and Spending Matter in a Value-Based World

, Chief Solutions Officer, HSG Global - Why Specialty Care and Spending Matter in a Value-Based World Heather Meyers , Director, Virtual Care, Boston Children's Hospital and Patricia Hanrahan, Sr. Product Manager, Virtual Care, Boston Children's Hospital - Providing Access to Pediatric Specialty Expertise by Extending eConsult Offerings to Internal and External Requesting Providers

, Director, Virtual Care, Boston Children's Hospital and Product Manager, Virtual Care, Boston Children's Hospital - Providing Access to Pediatric Specialty Expertise by Extending eConsult Offerings to Internal and External Requesting Providers Amanda Simmons , Executive Vice President, Integrated Health Partners of Southern California and Hope Kraatz , Assistant Clinical Director, Integrated Health Partners of Southern California - Partnering to Lead: FQHCs Drive Quality Patient Care with a Clinically Integrated Network

, Executive Vice President, Integrated Health Partners of and , Assistant Clinical Director, Integrated Health Partners of - Partnering to Lead: FQHCs Drive Quality Patient Care with a Clinically Integrated Network Eric Urquiza, Sr. Vice President of Operations & Client Experience, AristaMD - Measuring Practice Success and Patient Care

Vice President of Operations & Client Experience, AristaMD - Measuring Practice Success and Patient Care Anne LaNova, Executive Director, Digital Consumer Experience, MemorialCare – Increasing PCP Adoption of Value-Based Care Strategies

AristaMD's annual conference enables healthcare organizations to share strategies to manage specialty care costs and ensure patients are treated by the right provider in the right setting – as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. AristaMD is intimately familiar with the benefits and challenges of healthcare access. AristaMD's care transition platform enables providers to expedite time to treatment, decrease costs and drive better patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs for the patient, practice and the wider industry.

"The transition to value-based payment brings unique challenges," Amanda Simmons, Executive Vice President, Integrated Health Partners of Southern California. "As a clinically integrated network, we leverage data to develop programs that increase access, improve healthcare outcomes, and ensure the right care in the right setting. Data is a tool that drives change through the development of patient-centric care models and clinician support services with a focus on health equity and quality outcomes. We believe healthcare organizations can benefit from learning to use data to develop new programs that improve patient outcomes through collaborative patient-centered models."

To register for this free virtual conference, visit www.aristamd.com/register. For additional information on AristaMD, visit https://www.aristamd.com/managing-specialty-care-costs-in-a-value-based-world/.

