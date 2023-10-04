Improve Data Reliability from MADRS and HAM-D Assessments in Clinical Trials: Scientific and Operational Recommendations, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

If not administered properly, the nuances in these scales can lead to data issues around inter-rater reliability and cause potential risks in the validity of study data such as in response to efficacy and safety questions. Tweet this

Join this webinar and learn from their experiences about what makes an excellent rater for these scales, how to take a targeted and tailored rater training approach based on common administration errors, and ways to catch rater drift before it becomes problematic. The presenters will also describe an approach called central rating that can increase quality and consistency while reducing site burden and heightening diversity.

Join experts from Cogstate, Kim Baldwin, Associate Director, Clinician Network; Felice Ockun, Senior Manager, Clinician Network, Clinical Trials; and Janelle Eloi, PhD, Principal Clinical Scientist, Licensed Neuropsychologist, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improve Data Reliability from MADRS and HAM-D Assessments in Clinical Trials: Scientific and Operational Recommendations.

