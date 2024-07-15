Improved Pharma Adds UHPLC Capabilities to service offerings

Expanded chromatography offerings enable a wider range of method development and application capabilities
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce it has recently purchased an Agilent 1290 Infinity II LC System. This instrument is housed in their chromatography laboratory and supports their growing research and development business.
Compared to conventional high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) offers higher resolution and faster analysis times, while using significantly less solvent. "This new system will be integrated with our current HPLC systems and uses the same software platform to allow for streamlined data analysis," states Pamela Smith, VP and COO of Improved Pharma.
CSO Stephen Byrn explains that this instrument will also be helpful for patent-related work. "Many times, there is a need to reproduce an example in a patent. Over the past 20 years, there's been a big increase in the number of UHPLC methods appearing in patents. Therefore, having both HPLC and UHPLC capabilities becomes even more important over time."
"Chromatography is definitely a growing area for us, given client demand." added Smith, "We are actively expanding our laboratory space and our capabilities in this area. More announcements will be coming soon."
About Improved Pharma
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
