Improved Pharma Adds UHPLC Capabilities to service offerings

CSO Stephen Byrn explains that this instrument will also be helpful for patent-related work. "Many times, there is a need to reproduce an example in a patent. Over the past 20 years, there's been a big increase in the number of UHPLC methods appearing in patents. Therefore, having both HPLC and UHPLC capabilities becomes even more important over time."

"Chromatography is definitely a growing area for us, given client demand." added Smith, "We are actively expanding our laboratory space and our capabilities in this area. More announcements will be coming soon."

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

