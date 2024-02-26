Improved Pharma analyzing pharmaceuticals crystallized in space

Improved Pharma analyzing the first pharmaceutical crystals grown in a fully autonomous spacecraft Post this

In 2021, Improved Pharma and Varda initiated a partnership focused on advancing pharmaceutical product development in microgravity. Their first joint research project was published in 2022 and announced the discovery of a new form of ritonavir. This research was recognized by Organic Process Research & Development as a "remarkable accomplishment from the scientific literature that is expected to be relevant and important with future practical applications."

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI. For more information about Improved Pharma's services, please contact us at 1-765-463-9951 or [email protected].

About Varda Space Industries

Varda is a venture capital-backed company creating the first free-flying space stations and reentry vehicles ready-built for materials processing. Microgravity found in low Earth Orbit (LEO) makes it possible to precisely control the crystallization process during development and manufacturing to create valuable pharmaceutical products that cannot be created on Earth's surface. Varda has raised $53m+ from a cadre of world-class venture capital firms including, but not limited to: Founders Fund, Lux Capital, Caffeinated Capital, Khosla Ventures, and General Catalyst. For more information about Varda please contact [email protected] or visit varda.com.

Media Contact

Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951, [email protected], https://improvedpharma.com/

SOURCE Improved Pharma