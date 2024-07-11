Improved Pharma announces addition of John Torchia to the team

John brings extensive experience in mass spectrometric and chromatographic characterization of pharmaceuticals.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce a new collaboration with John Torchia of Asterane Pharma LLC. John brings 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, specializing in UPLC / HPLC and LC-MS/MS method development and characterization of APIs, drug products, and biologics. He also has significant experience in reverse-engineering, investigational testing, and structural elucidation of unknowns.
John received his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from Purdue University and immediately began his career in the pharmaceutical industry by joining BASi where he honed his skills in the analysis of early discovery candidates, APIs, peptides and endogenous compounds extracted from biological and non-biological matrices. In 2012, he moved to SSCI (now called Curia) where he obtained the bulk of his experience in solving problems for pharmaceutical clients at all stages of development, including litigation support and testing for intellectual property protection.
"We are ecstatic to have John join our team", said Sally Byrn, CEO of Improved Pharma. "He brings a high level of expertise in research areas that have been rapidly growing for us, but more importantly, he brings a passion and a drive to help our clients get their drugs to market faster."
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
