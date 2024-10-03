Improved Pharma announces new collaboration with Videra Advisors, LLC to expand pharmaceutical development services

Dr. Engers's deep knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services. This partnership will allow us to offer our clients even more comprehensive and effective solutions to meet their pharmaceutical development needs Post this

"I am excited to collaborate with the talented Improved Pharma team," states Dr. Engers "Improved Pharma embodies the innovative spirit of its founders that has decades of world class problem solving successes in stability, solid forms, crystallization, polymorphism, formulation and particle engineering. This foundation is essential to innovations in new areas, such as developing novel crystallization technologies in microgravity and hypergravity for growing the space economy, the emerging area of co-processed materials, and pharmaceutical materials characterization using synchrotron light sources and vibrational microspectroscopy techniques. I'm happy to offer my expertise as Improved Pharma continues to advance these important technical areas." Dr. Pamela Smith, COO of Improved Pharma added, "Dr. Engers's deep knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services. This partnership will allow us to offer our clients even more comprehensive and effective solutions to meet their pharmaceutical development needs."

Both Videra Advisors and Improved Pharma are located at the Purdue Research Park, West Lafayette, IN.

About Videra Advisors

Videra Advisors, LLC is an independent consulting firm that brings development expertise to pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Leveraging over 25 years working for sponsor and contract services companies, extensive experience in operations leadership, strategy and enterprise risk management, technical diligence, quality leadership maturity, and scientific-based design of pharmaceutical dosage forms intended for preclinical, clinical development, and commercialization. The company was founded in 2024.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

