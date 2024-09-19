Improved Pharma announces onsite demonstration of micromanipulator for precision microscopy

The demonstration is on September 25, 2024 from 10:30 am through 1:30 pm, in Kurz Purdue Technology Center, 1281 Win Hentschel Blvd, West Lafayette, IN 47906. Post this

Please contact Dale K. Purcell with any questions (765) 490-6428.

We invite you to bring your samples to try it out!

See you there!

About Chemical Microscopy: Chemical Microscopy is recognized as a world leader in microscopy, microanalysis, microspectroscopy, materials characterization, and the solving of tough pharmaceutical problems using microscopical techniques. The company was founded in 2011.

About Improved Pharma: Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

