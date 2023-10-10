Improved Pharma at AAPS 2023 PHARMSCI 360 with booth #3323, two posters, and an invited talk as a Speaker Spotlight

Poster M1230-08-49 on a late appearing form of Ritonavir, poster W0930-08-54 on PDF/ESPR modeling to understand hydrogen bonding in amorphous Indomethacin, and a Speaker Spotlight in the Formulation & Delivery session with Dr. Stephen Byrn.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting Monday, October 23rd at 12:30 PM, Dr. Susan-Bogdanowich-Knipp, President of Ravine Pharmaceuticals and Consultant with Improved Pharma, will present "Physical Evaluation of Late Appearing Polymorph of Ritonavir Form III." The physico-chemical characterization of the recently-prepared Ritonavir, Form III will be described. The full poster can be accessed at this link.

Later Monday, Dr. Stephen Byrn, CSO of Improved Pharma, will be featured in the Speaker Spotlight: Accelerating Drug Development: Past, Present and Future. The talk begins at 2:30 PM at Spotlight Stage C in Exhibit Hall West A4-B3. Dr. Byrn will talk about his role in the conceptual design and development of the INDiGO program during his previous tenure at Aptuit (SSCI).

Dr. Pamela Smith, COO of Improved Pharma, will present her work entitled, "Synchrotron X-ray Diffraction of the Structure of Amorphous Indomethacin Using PDF Analysis and EPSR Modeling," on Wednesday, October 25th at 9:30 AM. Stop by to learn how EPSR modeling is revolutionizing the ability to visualize the three-dimensional arrangement of molecules in disordered forms. The full poster can be accessed at this link.

Improved Pharma's booth #3323 is conveniently located on the main aisle of the exhibition floor, off to the right of the 360 stage and in between poster areas 9 and 11. Ruba Alajlouni, Len Chyall, and Stephan Parent will join Byrn, Bogdanowich-Knipp and Smith at the meeting. Please stop by the booth to discuss the latest developments in solid-state research, including solid lipid nanoparticles and experiments in microgravity.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

