Improved Pharma Brings Onboard Micro-DSC Hot-Stage System with Imaging Capabilities for Obtaining Thermal Properties of Micro-Quantities of Materials

"We are very excited to bring the micro-DSC capability into our labs," states Dr. Stephen Byrn, CSO of Improved Pharma. "Having the appropriate expertise to correctly work with and accurately analyze very small quantities of materials is crucial in both early stages when sample size is limited, and late stages of pharmaceutical development, when a new form may unexpectedly pop-up." Dr. Pamela Smith, COO of Improved Pharma adds, "We are fortunate to be able to collaborate with very talented internal scientists, who have incredible knowledge and skill sets required to understand and identify potential issues during lead candidate development."

The addition of the micro-DSC hot stage complements Improved Pharma's current thermal analytical and microscopic capabilities. This unique micro-technique will support the growing list of Improved Pharma's solid-state form capabilities, including microscopy-based polymorph screens and problem solving capabilities, and will also be used during fit-for-purpose polymorph, salt, and co-crystal screens, monitoring stability, and litigation support.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

