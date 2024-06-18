Improved Pharma continues growth adding microscopy laboratory in 2024

Latest expansion includes dedicated microscopy laboratory with new equipment for performing solid state chemistry experiments and forensic analysis
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce it has expanded by adding a dedicated microscopy laboratory adjacent to its existing laboratory space in the Kurz Technology Center at the Purdue University Research Park. This expansion is the third since first acquiring laboratory space in 2020. The lab was expanded in 2021 and again in 2023.
"The demands of our clients for high quality diagnostic and forensic tools paired with expert data analysis has enabled Improved Pharma to expand our footprint with the ultimate goal of helping accelerate the advancement of novel, life-saving therapeutics," states Dr. Pamela Smith, COO of Improved Pharma. "This latest expansion includes microscopy and chemical microspectroscopy instruments that allow a broad range of experiments to be conducted under a set of controlled conditions. We look forward to applying these new capabilities to support the development requirements of our clients in this new laboratory space." The addition of a dedicated polarized light microscope and DSC hot stage allows two tests to be conducted simultaneously on the same sample. A video records the visual information about the thermal event actually occurring during the observed DSC events.
About Improved Pharma
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
