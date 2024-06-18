Improved Pharma continues growth adding microscopy laboratory in 2024

"The demands of our clients for high quality diagnostic and forensic tools paired with expert data analysis has enabled Improved Pharma to expand our footprint with the ultimate goal of helping accelerate the advancement of novel, life-saving therapeutics," states Dr. Pamela Smith, COO of Improved Pharma. "This latest expansion includes microscopy and chemical microspectroscopy instruments that allow a broad range of experiments to be conducted under a set of controlled conditions. We look forward to applying these new capabilities to support the development requirements of our clients in this new laboratory space." The addition of a dedicated polarized light microscope and DSC hot stage allows two tests to be conducted simultaneously on the same sample. A video records the visual information about the thermal event actually occurring during the observed DSC events.