Improved Pharma Enhances Solid-State Analytical Capabilities with Cutting-Edge Empyrean X-ray Diffractometer

"This strategic investment not only strengthens our research and development capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to compliance and confidentiality" continued President and CEO Sarah Byrn. "As our research frequently encompasses controlled substances, the Empyrean diffractometer extends our solid-state analytical capabilities within the confines of our secure laboratory environment."

"Bringing this capability in-house is a game-changer for us," said Pamela Smith, VP and COO of Improved Pharma. "In the past, we've had great success conducting XRPD studies at both Purdue University and Argonne National Laboratory. With Argonne currently down for an extensive upgrade, now was the perfect time to acquire the Empyrean diffractometer. And, with the added transmission capabilities, the signal-to-noise we can obtain on our samples is extraordinary."

Improved Pharma's investment in the Malvern PANalytical Empyrean Multi-Purpose X-ray Diffractometer reaffirms their commitment to staying at the forefront of pharmaceutical research and development. Their dedication to cutting-edge technology and scientific excellence positions them as a trusted partner in the industry.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

Media Contact

Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, 765-463-9951, [email protected], https://improvedpharma.com/

SOURCE Improved Pharma