Improved Pharma Enhances Solid-State Analytical Capabilities with Cutting-Edge Empyrean X-ray Diffractometer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce it has recently purchased a Malvern PANalytical Empyrean Multi-Purpose X-ray Diffractometer. This instrument is housed in their new laboratory expansion area and supports their growing research and development business.
CSO Stephen Byrn explains "X-ray Powder Diffraction (XRPD) stands as the cornerstone of solid-state form analysis, and this acquisition amplifies our commitment to excellence. It's an indispensable tool for the characterization of polymorphs and salts, providing crucial insights into the substances generated during screening experiments. Regarded as the gold standard in the field, XRPD is a top technique of choice, especially when it comes to patent-related work."
"This strategic investment not only strengthens our research and development capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to compliance and confidentiality" continued President and CEO Sarah Byrn. "As our research frequently encompasses controlled substances, the Empyrean diffractometer extends our solid-state analytical capabilities within the confines of our secure laboratory environment."
"Bringing this capability in-house is a game-changer for us," said Pamela Smith, VP and COO of Improved Pharma. "In the past, we've had great success conducting XRPD studies at both Purdue University and Argonne National Laboratory. With Argonne currently down for an extensive upgrade, now was the perfect time to acquire the Empyrean diffractometer. And, with the added transmission capabilities, the signal-to-noise we can obtain on our samples is extraordinary."
Improved Pharma's investment in the Malvern PANalytical Empyrean Multi-Purpose X-ray Diffractometer reaffirms their commitment to staying at the forefront of pharmaceutical research and development. Their dedication to cutting-edge technology and scientific excellence positions them as a trusted partner in the industry.
About Improved Pharma
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, 765-463-9951, [email protected], https://improvedpharma.com/
