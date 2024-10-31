Improved Pharma Enhances Thermal Characterization Suite with Discovery DSC 25

The addition of MDSC® technology enables us to detect weak transitions with enhanced sensitivity and achieve superior resolution. This capability also allows us to directly measure heat capacity, providing more comprehensive data for our clients' research needs. Post this

The Discovery DSC 25 also introduces TA Modulated DSC® (MDSC®) to Improved Pharma's analytical offerings, a powerful technique that allows for the efficient separation of complex and overlapping thermal events into more easily interpreted components.

Pamela Smith, VP and COO of Improved Pharma, stated, "The addition of MDSC® technology enables us to detect weak transitions with enhanced sensitivity and achieve superior resolution. This capability also allows us to directly measure heat capacity, providing more comprehensive data for our clients' research needs."

By integrating the Discovery DSC 25, Improved Pharma reinforces its dedication to providing top-tier analytical services and remaining at the forefront of pharmaceutical research. This strategic investment showcases Improved Pharma's commitment to advancing scientific capabilities and supporting clients' needs. This instrument is housed in the new laboratory expansion area, bolstering the growing research and development business.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

Media Contact

Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951, [email protected], https://improvedpharma.com/

SOURCE Improved Pharma