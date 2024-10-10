Improved Pharma exhibiting and presenting posters at AAPS 2024 PHARMSCI 360

The abstract received an AAPS Best Abstract Award, given to the top 10% of abstracts submitted Post this

Rounding out the Ritonavir story, the physical hardware used to conduct these experiments in space will be presented by Dr. Haley Bauser from Varda Space Industries in poster W1030-11-61. The title of her poster is "Sending Ritonavir to Space and Back – Drug Development Enabled by Specially Designed Hardware to Perform in Microgravity".

Improved Pharma also has a joint poster with BASF, "Copovidone-Based Spray Dried Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Investigation of Drug Loadings and the Limit of Congruency". The research will be presented by Dr. Kun Chen from BASF in poster T1530-09-48.

Improved Pharma's corner booth #1738 is conveniently located on the main aisle of the exhibition floor in between the 360 stage and Poster Forum 4. Stephen Byrn, Len Chyall, Ruba Alajlouni and David Engers from Improved Pharma will also be at the meeting. Please stop by the booth to discuss your R&D needs and to learn more about our current research in solid-state chemistry, solid lipid nanoparticles and our ongoing efforts to support crystallization in microgravity.

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951

