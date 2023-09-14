Improved Pharma expands laboratory space by 50% to accommodate recent growth in our research and development programs

New expansion includes a solid-state analytical laboratory, additional client sample storage areas, and office space
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improved Pharma is pleased to announce it has recently expanded into adjacent laboratory space in the Purdue Kurz Technology Center. This expansion is the second since first acquiring laboratory space in 2020. The lab was also expanded in 2021.
Business has increased more than 800% since 2019, driving the lab expansion. In addition, Improved Pharma is constantly pushing the R&D envelope, developing new technologies for their clients. Latest R&D endeavors include crystallization in microgravity, amorphous dispersions, and lipid nanoparticles.
"We are very excited about our new lab space," exclaims Dr. Byrn, CSO of Improved Pharma. "We will be able to house additional instrumentation and perform required experiments that are critical for development of compounds into life-saving drugs."
About Improved Pharma
Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.
Media Contact
Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951, [email protected], https://improvedpharma.com/
SOURCE Improved Pharma
Share this article