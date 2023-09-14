Improved Pharma expands laboratory space by 50% to accommodate recent growth in our research and development programs

We will be able to house additional instrumentation and perform required experiments that are critical for development of compounds into life-saving drugs. Tweet this

"We are very excited about our new lab space," exclaims Dr. Byrn, CSO of Improved Pharma. "We will be able to house additional instrumentation and perform required experiments that are critical for development of compounds into life-saving drugs."

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI.

Media Contact

Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951, [email protected], https://improvedpharma.com/

SOURCE Improved Pharma