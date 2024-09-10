Improved Text-to-Speech Capabilities Available for All Digital Assessments

1EdTech Consortium releases a new standard for speech synthesis in HTML

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, 1EdTech® Consortium announced a new open standard that will help students who need help reading digital content understand their assessments.

The 1EdTech Support for Speech Synthesis Markup Language (SSML) Using the 'data-ssml' Property Version 1.0 specification, or Data-SSML for short, is designed to improve pronunciation capabilities in digital learning resources and assessments. Data-SSML provides educators, instructional designers, and developers with a standardized way to add instructions to control the pronunciation and presentation of content by text-to-speech synthesizers. This specification helps with read-aloud technology for all students and also assists visually impaired students using screen readers, ensuring that the text is pronounced correctly. Students using the accessibility feature will better understand what they're being asked, making for a more equitable learning environment.

"Your GPS mispronouncing a street name is one thing, but if text-to-speech programs mispronounce words during an assessment, it can cause confusion and impact a person's academic performance," said Beatriz Arnillas, Vice President of Product Management for 1EdTech. "This specification reduces that risk, so every learner has the opportunity to show what they really know."

1EdTech's Data-SSML specification leverages the W3C's SSML standard to include pronunciation cues in HTML and websites, expanding the options educators can confidently use to assess learner knowledge.

"There has long been a need to improve the quality of spoken presentation of educational content by text-to-speech synthesizers, which has not changed, even with the latest advances in AI," said Mark Hakkinen, Director of Accessibility Standards and Inclusive Technology for Educational Testing Service (ETS). "A standards-based solution has been key to ensuring that we can have interoperability across the ecosystem of LMS, test delivery, and assistive technologies. 1EdTech has played a crucial role in supporting this activity, and ETS is proud to have played a key role in developing 1EdTech's Data-SSML standard. It would not have been possible, however, without the expertise and collaborative spirit of our colleagues in the QTI working group."

"This specification from 1EdTech marks a significant step towards more inclusive educational experiences and will be a great resource for member organizations," said Mike Powell, Principal Architect for Pearson Education. "By allowing precise control over text-to-speech synthesis and targeting elements that are universally supported, it ensures that all students, particularly those relying on assistive technologies, receive content in an accessible and consistent manner."

1EdTech's Data-SSML specification is now available for edtech suppliers. The Data-SSML capability will be added to 1EdTech's QTI® 3 certification program for members.

1EdTech is a member-based non-profit community partnership of leading education providers at all levels, government organizations, and edtech suppliers who collaborate to accelerate an open, trusted, and innovative digital learning ecosystem. We power learner potential by creating the foundation for a learner-centered and future-ready ecosystem where products work together to improve teaching and learning for all.

1EdTech hosts the annual Learning Impact Conference, Digital Credentials Summit, and other engagement opportunities to advance the leadership and ideas shaping the future of learning. The 1EdTech Foundation, an affiliated public charity, uses philanthropic funds to support 1EdTech's vision. Visit our website at 1edtech.org.

