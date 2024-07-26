Improvements in Access are Placing Patients and Families at the Center of Healthcare

Learn how developments in care are putting patients in control of their health.

JUPITER, Fla., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovations in personalized healthcare solutions.

With a look at some of the current gaps in health information, which can create barriers to maintaining vital medical records, viewers will learn how MatchRite Care (MatchRite) is bridging technical and administrative barriers to care via its integrated health platforms.

Audiences will hear how MatchRite is equipping individuals to take hold of their care by providing full access and control of their health information in its unified, user-friendly platform. Spectators will see how the platform is reshaping the future of healthcare by giving users the control and information they require.

"The fragmented and scattered nature of health information can lead to delays in care, miscommunications between providers, and ultimately, compromised patient outcomes. In addition, patients face challenges in accessing and managing their health records," said Chris Jones, Founder and CEO of MatchRite Care. Our portal addresses this by providing patients with a single platform to aggregate, control, and share their complete health history.

Viewers will also learn how MatchRite's approach is helping to save administrative time and costs, while giving providers trend data and analytics to help improve patient outcomes.

"We look forward to sharing how developments in technology are enabling MatchRite to put patients and their families at the center of their healthcare journey," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About MatchRite Care:

Based out of Kansas City, MO, MatchRite Care is dedicated to transforming the culture of healthcare by giving everyone free, secure access to their medical information. MatchRite Care's solution integrates with third-party systems, enhancing interoperability and supporting clinical research studies by allowing patients to share their information, helping to improve access to patient care, eliminate unnecessary admin overhead, and improve care quality.

MatchRite Care remains committed to putting the patient back at the center of their health journey. For more information, visit: http://www.matchritecare.com.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

