Improvements in Safety, Health, and Sustainability to be Explored on a New Episode of Advancements

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, December 14th at 8:00 pm ET.

Audiences will learn about current safety and quality issues associated with some flat hoses on the market today as the show shares how Snap-tite Hose (Snap-tite) is improving industry standards for the experts who rely on them. Viewers will discover how Snap-tite is manufacturing reliable and dependable lay-flat hose products that are literally built to withstand the heat and are resistant to tough conditions.

Next, Advancements will explore how Sierra Forest Products provides materials that help both its customers' businesses and the health of the planet. See how by connecting with the best mills and suppliers around the world, the company is able to offer access to the most comprehensive, on-trend range of sustainable high-quality products, including materials that are FSC® Certified, TSCA VI compliant, and LEED® v4 eligible.

With a look at the growing need for social and emotional learning support in the U.S., audiences will learn about Hero Journey Club (HJC), a groundbreaking program that empowers neurodivergent kids and teens through small, peer-based groups inside popular video games. Guided by experienced educators and child development experts, HJC uses game-based activities to help participants build confidence, develop life skills, and connect with same-age peers in a safe, supportive environment. The segment will showcase how HJC's innovative approach is making a meaningful difference for families seeking non-traditional ways to support their children's growth.

Discover how current gaps in health information create barriers to maintaining vital medical records as the series highlights how MatchRite Care (MatchRite) is bridging technical and administrative barriers to care via its integrated health platforms. Learn how MatchRite is equipping individuals to take hold of their care by providing full access and control of their health information in its unified, user-friendly platform, and find out how the platform is reshaping the future of healthcare by giving users the control and information they require.

"We look forward to sharing how new innovations and developments continue to improve health and safety for people everywhere," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series.

