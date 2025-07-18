Improving Clinical Tech Adoption: Site-Centric Approaches, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Through real-world perspectives, this webinar will explore what helps — or hinders — site adoption, and how sponsors can better evaluate, implement and support study systems with site success in mind. Post this

Hear candid perspectives from site professionals on the real challenges of adopting sponsor-deployed technology

Learn how sponsor-CRO collaboration can directly influence technology success at the site level

Understand what makes study systems more intuitive — and what leads to frustration or failure

Register now to explore how study technology can be optimized for real-world site adoption and long-term success.

Join Ashley Davidson, VP, Product Lead, Advarra; Benjamin Malmquist, Supervisor, Clinical Research Informatics, Novant Health; and Richard (Reb) Buckley, Director, Site Technology Solutions, Immunovant, for the live webinar on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improving Clinical Tech Adoption: Site-Centric Approaches.

