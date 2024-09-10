Improving Hospital Capacity Using Care-at-Home Strategies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Readmission rates have been on the rise since 2015, and hospitals are facing backlogs and discharge delays, leaving patients waiting hours in the emergency department. Post this

One hospital found that patients spent 65,000 more days in inpatient hospitals than needed. Additionally, hospital visits have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, and clinicians, especially nurses, are experiencing burnout, leading them to leave their professions. In response, innovative strategies are emerging that aim to deliver care to patients at home using advanced technology and by reimagining the care delivery model to ease the burden on traditional healthcare facilities and improve quality of care.

This webinar will educate the attendees and raise awareness about how innovative tech-enabled, care-at-home solutions can help strategically address the challenges of inpatient capacity strain, staffing, and increased hospital length of stay (LOS).

Join Tahir Haque (Moderator), MD, Senior Medical Director, Biofourmis; Physician, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Patrick McGill, MD, MBA, FAAFP, EVP, Chief Transformation Officer, Community Health Network; Scott Harrison, DO, MBA, Regional Chief Medical Officer, Appalachian Regional Healthcare; and Jody Goodling, PharmD/MBA, Director of Continuing Care Services, WellSpan Health, for the live webinar on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

