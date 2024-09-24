Improving Patient Experience: Optimizing Patient Payment Systems Through Collaboration, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The attendees will get to determine how collaborations and the data collection process can help truly meet the patients where they are and improve the overall patient experience. Post this

This webinar will also help identify the most impactful challenges patients face during the payment process in clinical trials and thus improving patient satisfaction and retention. The speakers will also discuss strategies to enhance patient engagement through the use of flexible, reliable and convenient payment options. They will also explore best practices for placing the patient at the center of clinical trials by prioritizing patient convenience, transparency and overall experience.

Register for this webinar today to gain valuable insights on how patient experience can be improved by prioritizing patient convenience, transparency and engagement.

Join experts from Medidata, Meghan Harrington, VP of Clinical Trial Financial Management; and Alicia C. Staley, Vice President, Patient Engagement, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improving Patient Experience: Optimizing Patient Payment Systems Through Collaboration.

