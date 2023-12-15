Improving Payments Expands Services with Strategic Acquisition of Science of Sales' Portfolio

This acquisition launches Improving Payments into their next stage of growth by expanding their innovative payment solutions to underserved industries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improving Payments, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, is pleased to announce its recent portfolio acquisition of New York-based payment processing company, Science of Sales. This strategic move solidifies Improving Payments' commitment to providing unparalleled solutions for merchants, further strengthening its position in the industry.

The acquisition of the Science to Sales portfolio of underserved clients in the payment industry will further diversify Improving Payments' clientele and allow them to deliver innovative solutions beyond conventional offerings to an even broader range of businesses. Improving Payments has strategically addressed the diverse payment processing needs of clients across North America by connecting businesses directly to the right clearing house and providing personalized, ongoing support. They understand the pain points for companies at every phase of growth, so this addition is the natural next step for Improving Payments' strategic growth plan.

"I would like to personally thank Steve Perez, the President of Science of Sales. We truly appreciated his professionalism and ease in making this deal happen. We are looking forward to many more opportunities to work with him in the future," said Ron Sodoma, CEO of Improving Payments.

Improving Payments remains committed to delivering exceptional customer service and payment solutions. The acquisition of the Science of Sales portfolio is another testament to the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of the payment processing industry.

Improving Payments is a payment solutions consultancy that streamlines and manages payment operations. By connecting companies directly to the right clearing house and removing intermediaries, Improving Payments eliminates unnecessary fees and increases transaction efficiency, handling all of the leg work as a trusted business partner. Improving Payments serves a variety of industries across the US. For more information, visit www.improvingpayments.com.

