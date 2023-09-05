Improving Study and CRO Oversight through BIMO Findings, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, attendees will gain insights into translating bioresearch monitoring (BIMO) findings into a plan to perform effective CRO oversight. Hear about novel risk-based strategies to enhance clinical trial management by harnessing the unexplored capabilities of BIMO metrics.
TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into the untapped potential of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) bioresearch monitoring (BIMO) metrics. Over two decades, the results of BIMO inspection findings have remained stagnant. This webinar ventures beyond the surface, revealing their transformative potential in shaping your contract research organization's (CRO) oversight strategy.
The featured speakers — Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions; and Penelope Manasco, M.D., CEO, MANA RBM — will explore how different monitoring methods will result in different trial quality findings — what they identify and what they don't. The discussion will detail approaches that enable study teams to meet good clinical practices (GCP) requirements, achieve optimal trial quality and ensure human subject protection.
Join this webinar as the featured speakers put real-world data to work and demonstrate how it can directly enhance CRO oversight. In just one engaging session, unlock risk-based innovation and upgrade the approach to clinical trial management through the underexplored potential of BIMO metrics.
Register for the live webinar taking place on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improving Study and CRO Oversight Plan through BIMO Findings.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x272, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article