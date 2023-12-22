IMPROVLearning Calls for Nationwide Action to Combat Rising U.S. Traffic Deaths

We cannot continue to accept this high vehicle death rate as an inevitability. Post this

A significant contributor to this trend is the prevalent use of smartphones while driving, a behavior more common in the U.S. than in other countries. This addiction to mobile devices, coupled with other factors like the spread of legal marijuana, opioid addiction, and inadequately designed infrastructure in growing populations, exacerbates the risk on American roads.

IMPROVLearning emphasizes the need for immediate action to address these concerns.

"We cannot continue to accept this high vehicle death rate as an inevitability," says IMPROV CEO Gary Alexander. "It is imperative that we act now to implement effective strategies, such as improving driver education and training, enhancing road infrastructure, and enforcing stricter regulations on distracted driving."

IMPROVLearning is committed to leading the charge in promoting safe driving practices through its comprehensive driver training programs. The organization encourages state and local governments, along with private entities, to invest in building safer roads, implementing traffic cameras to deter texting while driving, and fostering a culture of responsible driving.

The article by David Leonhardt sheds light on a critical issue that affects all Americans. IMPROVLearning urges everyone from policymakers to individual drivers to recognize their role in making our roads safer. Through collective effort and commitment, we can reverse this troubling trend and save thousands of lives each year.

For more information on IMPROVLearning's initiatives and how you can get involved, please visit www.myimprov.com.

Related links:

https://www.myimprov.com/defensive-driving/new-york/

https://www.myimprov.com/new-york/

Media Contact

Eileen Munoz, IMPROVLearning™, 1 818-287-6295, [email protected], https://www.myimprov.com/

SOURCE IMPROVLearning™