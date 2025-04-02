Impulse Alarm Joins Brinks Home™ Dealer Sales Program to Drive Innovation and Enhance Customer Experience

Joining the Brinks Home dealer program will bring industry-leading products and services to Impulse Alarm's customers and dealers

DALLAS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brinks Home, one of North America's leading home security and alarm monitoring companies, today announced that Impulse Alarm, a leader in alarm sales and installation, has officially joined the Brinks Home dealer sales program. This collaboration will provide Impulse Alarm's customers with access to Brinks Home's full suite of industry-leading products and services, enhancing both the customer experience and dealer opportunities in the home security market.

"We're thrilled to officially join the Brinks Home dealer sales program," said David Hatfield, CEO of Impulse Alarm. "Our shared commitment to superior-quality hardware providers aligns perfectly with Brinks Home's dedication to delivering outstanding customer experiences. Together, we're focused on building the industry's premier dealer program—a true win-win for our customers and our teams."

As a member of the Brinks Home dealer program, Impulse Alarm will integrate Brinks Home's sleek, innovative products into its offerings, giving its customers access to best-in-class security solutions. This partnership also expands Impulse Alarm's ability to offer new features and expand consumer financing options and market availability, while providing its team with the tools needed to continue delivering top-tier sales, installation and customer support.

"We are excited to welcome Impulse Alarm into the Brinks Home dealer sales program," said Jonah Serie, senior vice president of direct-to-home and general manager of Brinks Home. "Impulse Alarm's commitment to excellence and focus on creating the best environment for experienced professionals to thrive is exactly what we look for in our dealer network. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide the best security solutions for customers, while ensuring that our dealers have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed."

Impulse Alarm has long been known for its innovation in the alarm sales and installation space. Over the past decade, the company has made significant investments in custom software solutions and business models that have fueled its growth. This partnership with Brinks Home is expected to further accelerate Impulse Alarm's trajectory, giving the company the opportunity to tap into Brinks Home's extensive resources while continuing to provide exceptional service to its dealers and customers.

For more information about Brinks Home and its dealer program, visit https://bhx.brinkshome.com/dealer-program.

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

