Impulse Creative Launches Peerfold, an Agent-First, CRM-Native Learning Management System

"For over a decade we've helped companies grow on HubSpot, and we've watched education become the growth channel: onboarding, partner enablement, and certification programs. Peerfold is where an AI agent can turn the expertise sitting in company into a course before lunch." Post this

Impulse Creative has been a solutions partner of HubSpot since 2012 and has offered HubLMS, a leading LMS for HubSpot, since 2020. Peerfold is the next generation of that work, rebuilt as a standalone platform that keeps its native HubSpot connection and adds SCORM support, agent-powered course creation, continuing-education credit reporting, and a public API.

For marketing leaders: course activity lives in the CRM. Every enrollment, lesson view, and completion in Peerfold writes to HubSpot automatically, landing on the contact records where marketing, sales, and service teams already work. Course progress can trigger workflows, segment lists, and feed attribution reporting without middleware or manual exports. Courses can also run in lead-generation mode, making educational content a measurable pipeline source.

For education and L&D leaders: existing training comes along, and credentials count. Peerfold imports SCORM packages and plays them in its own cloud-hosted player, so compliance libraries and off-the-shelf courseware built over years of L&D investment run alongside newly authored content. Learners earn verifiable certificates on completion, and organizations that report continuing-education credit can automate the filing: on enterprise plans, Peerfold submits completions directly to accrediting bodies, starting with ACCME's PARS system for medical education providers.

For business leaders: AI agents compress course production from weeks to minutes. Peerfold ships with an MCP server, the open standard that lets AI assistants like Claude work inside other software. An agent can review a folder of documentation or a quarter of recorded sales calls, pull out the key material, and assemble a complete Peerfold course with lessons, quizzes, and embedded media. When a course costs an afternoon to produce, education becomes viable for onboarding, enablement, and certification programs that were never accessible before.

Additional launch features include:

A fully branded learner portal on the customer's own domain

Companion modules that drop the course catalog, lesson player, and learner dashboard into HubSpot Content Hub pages

A block-based course builder with quizzes, final exams, video, and downloadable resources

Passwordless learner sign-in with magic codes

A public REST API and JavaScript SDK for headless and custom builds

CRM sync for Salesforce, Day AI, alongside HubSpot

Availability:

Peerfold is available today. Teams can start a free trial at peerfold.com; pricing tiers scale from single-course academies to enterprise programs with SCORM and credit reporting.

About Impulse Creative

Impulse Creative is a growth agency and software company based in Fort Denaud, Florida, and a HubSpot Solutions Partner since 2012. The company builds brands, websites, marketing, and products that help organizations grow, including HubLMS, a leading learning management system for HubSpot, and now Peerfold.

Media Contact

Remington Begg, Impulse Creative, 1 239-244-8812, [email protected], https://peerfold.com

SOURCE Impulse Creative