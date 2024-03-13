IMRI Announces the Promotion of Maronya Moultrie to President

Martha Daniel, CEO of IMRI, said, "Maronya has been an integral part of IMRI's success for nearly 15 years. Her strategic acumen, operational efficiency, and legal prowess make her the perfect fit for the role of President." Post this

Prior to her appointment as President, Ms. Moultrie served as COO and General Counsel at IMRI, where she played a key role in streamlining operations and managing corporate risks and selling high-level IT and cybersecurity solutions to various sectors. Ms. Moultrie also served as Senior Vice President of Business Development, where she expanded IMRI's federal contract awards and cultivated partnership relationships with significant defense integrators.

Before joining IMRI, Ms. Moultrie honed her legal skills at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP in New York City, a globally recognized law firm. As an employment attorney, she represented employers in individual, class, and collective action litigation, and administrative agency actions concerning federal, state, and local labor and employment laws. Admitted to practice law in New York, Washington, DC, and California (as a CA Registered In-House Counsel), Ms. Moultrie holds a Juris Doctorate from The University of Chicago Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

In her new role, Ms. Moultrie will oversee daily operations, driving sales and profitability, and manage resources efficiently to ensure that all departments meet their goals. She will also provide executive management of key departments, including Human Resources, Marketing, Legal and Contracts, and Finance. "I am honored and excited to take on the role of President at IMRI," said Ms. Moultrie. "I have seen firsthand the dedication and talent of our team, and I am confident that together, we will continue to drive IMRI's success and make a positive impact in the IT and cybersecurity industry."

With Ms. Moultrie as President, IMRI is poised for future growth and success. As a second-generation leader of IMRI, her leadership, expertise, and unique legal perspective will undoubtedly lead the company to new heights, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

About IMRI

Information Management Resources, Inc. (IMRI), established in 1992, stands as a beacon of innovation and resilience in the technology industry. As a Woman-Owned, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Minority-Owned small business, IMRI has evolved alongside the digital revolution from mainframe migration and Y2K in our early years to meeting complex challenges in Data Center Infrastructure and Cybersecurity.

Today, IMRI is recognized for its expertise in Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Strategic Business Consulting, and Staff Augmentation. IMRI's commitment to excellence, reflected in our wide range of customer portfolios, including serving federal agencies, state and local governments, and Fortune 1000 companies with bespoke technology solutions.

