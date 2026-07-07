IMTC and ICE Bonds to Enhance Liquidity, Workflows for Portfolio Managers

"Integrating ICE Bonds with IMTC's workflow solution makes fixed income liquidity more accessible for our mutual clients and helps them achieve greater execution certainty when trading through ICE Bonds' BondPoint and TMC marketplaces." - PETER BORSTELMANN, PRESIDENT OF ICE BONDS Post this

FROM PETER BORSTELMANN, PRESIDENT OF ICE BONDS:

"Integrating ICE Bonds with IMTC's workflow solution makes fixed income liquidity more accessible for our mutual clients and helps them achieve greater execution certainty when trading through ICE Bonds' BondPoint and TMC marketplaces. ICE has decades of experience bringing innovation and greater electronification to the markets we serve and we're pleased to work with IMTC to provide access to our deep pools of liquidity and help our mutual clients streamline their fixed income trading workflows."

FROM RUSSELL FELDMAN, IMTC CEO:

"This agreement with ICE Bonds enhances our ability to help clients trade faster, act on liquidity more efficiently, and produce executable output in accordance with portfolio strategies. By embedding electronic trading capabilities directly into IMTC, we are delivering on our promise to make it easier for clients to optimize and execute within one connected workflow."

Learn more about IMTC's fixed income portfolio and order management solutions here.

ABOUT INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

About ICE Bonds

Trading and execution services are offered through ICE Bonds Securities Corporation or ICE Bonds, a member of FINRA, MSRB, and SIPC. The information found herein, has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice, is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any financial product(s), is intended for institutional investors only and is not intended for retail customer use.

ABOUT IMTC

IMTC delivers the operational infrastructure and intelligence asset and wealth management firms need to optimize across fixed income accounts, execute with precision, and scale with confidence. Built for fixed income managers, IMTC's platform combines portfolio management, order management, compliance, and reporting in one connected system. Trusted by leading asset managers and wealth management firms, IMTC enables investment teams to make faster, more accurate, and more compliant decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sara Haas, IMTC, 1 908.672.7483, [email protected], www.imtc.com

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SOURCE IMTC