IMTC Announces Cambridge Trust Wealth Management, a Division of Eastern Bank, as a Client of its Fixed Income Technology Platform

"We are impressed by the efficiency and effectiveness of IMTC's fixed income portfolio management system and technology solution." - Jeffrey Smith, CFP® Post this

IMTC CEO Russell Feldman said, "We are proud to work with Cambridge Trust Wealth Management, a leader in holistic wealth management. IMTC's technology is designed to deliver customized solutions efficiently, helping firms navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape."

ABOUT IMTC

IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. IMTC's cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios simultaneously.

For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Randy Williams, IMTC, 1 917.213.5980, [email protected], https://imtc.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE IMTC