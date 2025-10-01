IMTC Announces Cambridge Trust Wealth Management, a Division of Eastern Bank, as a Client of its Fixed Income Technology Platform

IMTC is pleased to announce Cambridge Trust Wealth Management, a Division of Eastern Bank, as a client.
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMTC, a leading fixed income technology provider to the buy-side, is pleased to announce Cambridge Trust Wealth Management, a Division of Eastern Bank, as a new client of its fixed income technology platform.
Jeffrey Smith, CFP®, Executive Vice President and Head of Cambridge Trust Wealth Management, a Division of Eastern Bank, said, "We are impressed by the efficiency and effectiveness of IMTC's fixed income portfolio management system and technology solution. We look forward to working with IMTC and leveraging their automation and integration capabilities as an added resource for managing and scaling our fixed income portfolios efficiently."
IMTC CEO Russell Feldman said, "We are proud to work with Cambridge Trust Wealth Management, a leader in holistic wealth management. IMTC's technology is designed to deliver customized solutions efficiently, helping firms navigate an increasingly complex investment landscape."
ABOUT IMTC
IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. IMTC's cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios simultaneously.
