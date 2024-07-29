IMTC Welcomes Dave Antonelli, BlackRock Alum, to Drive Strategic Growth

Dave Antonelli, former Managing Director at BlackRock, joins the IMTC Sales team to drive strategic growth for the firm.
NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMTC, a leading fixed income technology provider, has announced the appointment of Dave Antonelli to its sales team, adding significant industry expertise to the team. Antonelli joins with over two decades as an institutional fixed income multi-sector portfolio manager at BlackRock. Dave brings a deep understanding of fixed income management and enterprise technology implementations to the IMTC team.
"IMTC's focus on cutting-edge fixed income solutions resonated with me immediately, and it was a clear decision for me to join the team. I'm eager to leverage my industry knowledge to help shape IMTC into the industry standard and drive its growth. With a strong team, innovative products, and a clear vision, IMTC is the solution for fixed income managers looking to grow and scale their businesses," Antonelli expressed.
During his distinguished career, Dave managed both institutional and retail portfolios as well as taxable retail SMA models. Antonelli also has a strong record of driving technological and process enhancements across multiple asset and client types. IMTC clients will benefit from his first-hand experience in navigating the build versus buy debate and his deep understanding of the complexities and resources required to develop technology solutions in-house.
IMTC CEO Russell Feldman added, "Dave's extensive background in portfolio management and technological innovation will elevate our capabilities at IMTC. We are confident that his expertise will play a crucial role in driving our strategic initiatives forward and reinforcing our position as a leader in the fixed income industry."
The addition of Dave to the team ensures that IMTC clients will be able to scale fixed income management more effectively while maximizing alpha opportunities. Antonelli's recruitment underscores IMTC's commitment to serving clients and continuing to lead the industry with cutting-edge solutions.
About IMTC:
IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. The cutting-edge, cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. IMTC has a global presence, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Sara Haas, IMTC, 1 908.672.7483, [email protected], www.imtc.com
SOURCE IMTC
Share this article