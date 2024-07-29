IMTC Welcomes Dave Antonelli, BlackRock Alum, to Drive Strategic Growth

"IMTC's focus on cutting-edge fixed income solutions resonated with me immediately, and it was a clear decision for me to join the team. With a strong team, innovative products, and a clear vision, IMTC is the solution for fixed income managers looking to grow and scale." -Dave Antonelli Post this

During his distinguished career, Dave managed both institutional and retail portfolios as well as taxable retail SMA models. Antonelli also has a strong record of driving technological and process enhancements across multiple asset and client types. IMTC clients will benefit from his first-hand experience in navigating the build versus buy debate and his deep understanding of the complexities and resources required to develop technology solutions in-house.

IMTC CEO Russell Feldman added, "Dave's extensive background in portfolio management and technological innovation will elevate our capabilities at IMTC. We are confident that his expertise will play a crucial role in driving our strategic initiatives forward and reinforcing our position as a leader in the fixed income industry."

The addition of Dave to the team ensures that IMTC clients will be able to scale fixed income management more effectively while maximizing alpha opportunities. Antonelli's recruitment underscores IMTC's commitment to serving clients and continuing to lead the industry with cutting-edge solutions.

About IMTC:

IMTC is an enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. The cutting-edge, cloud-native portfolio and order management platform provides a comprehensive suite of tools combining advanced analytics, automation capabilities, and actionable insights. IMTC empowers firms with the ability to customize accounts at scale, modernize tech stacks, and launch products previously inaccessible. Clients benefit from making faster, more accurate, and more compliant investment decisions across portfolios, simultaneously. IMTC has a global presence, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit www.imtc.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Sara Haas, IMTC, 1 908.672.7483, [email protected], www.imtc.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE IMTC