Imtuitive™, Crafted by a Harvard and Duke-Trained Surgeon, Announces Premium Surgical Recovery Formula

"You wouldn't go to the gym hungry but most patients go to the OR worse than hungry. The literature is replete with evidence that nutritional support before and after surgery decreases complications, morbidity, mortality, and promotes healing/muscle recovery."

Imtuitive is a product born from a holistic approach to surgery, where patients are seen as individuals, not just procedures. With its surgeon-formulated recipe, made with smart and trusted ingredients, imtuitive addresses multiple facets of a patient's surgery prep and recovery, including immune status, wound healing, inflammation, pain control, and enhanced recovery.

"I am thrilled to bring imtuitive to the market, a product that symbolizes a leap forward in the pre and post-surgical care industry," says Stephen Kavolus, Co-Founder and Head of Operations. "My extensive experience in product and brand development has been instrumental in shaping a mission that not only benefits physicians, but more importantly, offers significant advantages to patients. Our goal is to ensure that patients are not just undergoing surgery but are also optimally prepared and supported throughout their recovery journey."

"During my residency, the importance of perioperative nutrition was always clear to me," added Dr. Kavolus. "However, existing products in the market didn't meet my expectations. That's why I created imtuitive - to provide a comprehensive nutritional aid that supports safe surgical experiences, tastes great, and is low in unnecessary sugars. The majority of patients enter surgery without optimal nutrition, akin to planting a garden without enriching the soil. You cannot expect the best growth without the right nourishment. Our research-backed formula is designed to reduce complications, morbidity, mortality, and enhance healing and muscle recovery."

Crafted by a surgeon educated at Harvard and Duke, imtuitive is the first-of-its-kind formula, setting a new standard for premium surgical recovery optimization. Proudly family-owned and made in North America, our FDA-compliant labs and factories ensure the highest quality and care in every product.

