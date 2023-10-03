In 2022, U.S. Received a Record $2.4 Billion in Contracts from the United Nations

"It's gratifying to see U.S. companies do well and do good by taking part in the UN's lifesaving work," said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World Campaign. Tweet this

"It's gratifying to see U.S. companies do well and do good by taking part in the UN's lifesaving work," said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World Campaign. "It's just another example of the many benefits UN engagement brings to the U.S."

88% of contracts awarded to U.S. companies were $1 million or more. The top three sectors for U.S. company contracts were the Pharmaceutical sector, followed by Management/Administrative services and Engineering/Research. The U.S. also became the largest supplier of travel, food, and lodging services.

Among the leading UN agencies engaged with U.S. businesses, UNICEF and the UN Secretariat were the main procurers from U.S. suppliers, reporting a combined total of $1.3 billion – up $88 million from 2021. The top states benefitting from UN contracts include New York ($508 million), California ($113 million), Maine ($82 million), and Pennsylvania ($80 million). Virginia, Rhode Island, Washington, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, and Florida were awarded contracts totaling between $74 million and $39 million.

