In 2022, U.S. Received a Record $2.4 Billion in Contracts from the United Nations

In 2022, the U.S. was the largest supplier of goods and services for United Nations agencies around the world, with total procurement exceeding a record $2.36 billion. This reflects a 1.3% increase from 2021's $2.33 billion procurement level. The U.S. currently pays about $2.1 billion in assessed dues for the UN's regular and peacekeeping budgets.
"It's gratifying to see U.S. companies do well and do good by taking part in the UN's lifesaving work," said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World Campaign. "It's just another example of the many benefits UN engagement brings to the U.S."
88% of contracts awarded to U.S. companies were $1 million or more. The top three sectors for U.S. company contracts were the Pharmaceutical sector, followed by Management/Administrative services and Engineering/Research. The U.S. also became the largest supplier of travel, food, and lodging services.
Among the leading UN agencies engaged with U.S. businesses, UNICEF and the UN Secretariat were the main procurers from U.S. suppliers, reporting a combined total of $1.3 billion – up $88 million from 2021. The top states benefitting from UN contracts include New York ($508 million), California ($113 million), Maine ($82 million), and Pennsylvania ($80 million). Virginia, Rhode Island, Washington, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, and Florida were awarded contracts totaling between $74 million and $39 million.
