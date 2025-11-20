In 2026, Brands That Balance AI-Driven Workflow Efficiency with Human Touch and Cultural Connection Will Lead the Market

Jive PR + Digital announces new clients at the forefront of AI and technology, including Byteplus, Fever, Rosebud and Code Ninjas.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a leader in culturally fluent PR, social, and influencer marketing, Jive PR + Digital believes that 2026 demands brands leverage AI across every technical opportunity, from video and image generation to AI-powered ideation, content planning, and workflow optimization. Most importantly, brands must leverage AI while amplifying the irreplaceable human touch that creates lasting culture and genuine connection.
"Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing how marketing teams operate, slashing time spent on repetitive tasks and accelerating campaign execution," says Lindsay Nahmiache, CEO of Jive PR + Digital. "But automation alone won't win hearts. What truly sets brands apart is how they combine AI efficiency with deeply human insight, empathy, and creativity to build culture, spark conversations, and nurture communities."
In 2026, integrating AI means streamlining video editing, generating captivating visuals, enhancing idea workflows, and automating content planning, unlocking capacity and focus for creative strategy and storytelling. Yet the true magic unfolds when brands pair this with authentic listening, culturally tuned narratives, and influencer partnerships that resonate deeply and respectfully with their audiences.
Jive PR + Digital is proud to set the standard by partnering with visionary clients whose brands are at the forefront of AI and technology, with culture-first marketing that matches their own ethos:
- Fever, the global entertainment platform delivering immersive tech-enabled cultural experiences (PR + influencer marketing)
- Code Ninjas, empowering kids to build coding and AI literacy through dynamic play (PR + influencer marketing)
- Rosebud, an AI-driven journaling app helping users reflect, grow, and connect emotionally (PR + influencer marketing)
- BytePlus, the B2B AI arm of ByteDance (parent company of TikTok) powering next-gen enterprise innovation (influencer marketing)
At Jive, we believe that when AI-enhanced workflows meet human creativity and cultural fluency, the result is relevance that sticks and scale that sustains. In 2026, this balance decides who leads and who gets left behind.
As we look to 2026, marketing success is no longer about choosing between AI and culture, but about mastering the artful fusion of both to spark influence, ignite culture, and build lasting community. The race is on.
