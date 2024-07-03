In a World Full of Adversities and Difficulties, Faith and Trust in Jesus is Key

My experience as a believer living in the world full of adversities and difficulties. With faith and trust in the Lord Jesus and the promises in God's Word, I have found victory and strength to sustain me in the times of difficulties. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Falade said, "My experience as a believer living in the world full of adversities and difficulties. With faith and trust in the Lord Jesus and the promises in God's Word, I have found victory and strength to sustain me in the times of difficulties. This book is to offer encouragement and strength to all who are experiencing the common challenges of life."

Christianah I. Falade holds a Master of Arts in Educational Psychology and Counselor Education from TTU Cookeville, TN and a Doctorate degree in Higher Education Administration from the University of Florida. She has worked in various sectors of counseling and social service work for 27 years prior to her retirement. She lives in Gainesville, Florida with her husband of 43 years. Besides her love for the Lord and her family, Falade enjoys rich relationships with people, writing and helping others.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Out of the Dungeons: Facing and Overcoming Adversities of Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

