In a World Full of Adversities and Difficulties, Faith and Trust in Jesus is Key

Xulon Press presents an inspirational teaching based on the author's real-life experiences, written to encourage spiritual growth to face and conquer life's obstacles.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Christianah I. Falade provides much-needed thought-provoking spiritual encouragement in Out of the Dungeons: Facing and Overcoming Adversities of Life ($14.49, paperback, 9781662898150; $22.99, hardcover, 9781662898167; $6.99, e-book, 9781662898174).
With more than two decades of working in the fields of counseling and social services, Falade has helped people who needed hope, strength, and courage to move on in the faces of their adversities. Falade's book is a product of her own valuable life experiences and how with faith in God, she persevered through her own dungeons and difficulties in life. She aims to offer encouragement and strength to all readers that face afflictions and adversities of life with emphasis on the fact that no one is exempt from the challenges of life. Readers will appreciate her story, leading by example, just how believing in Christ can help surmount mountains of difficulties, subdue hills of challenges, and walk through fearful and dreadful dark valleys of life, while maintaining joy and strength with faith.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Falade said, "My experience as a believer living in the world full of adversities and difficulties. With faith and trust in the Lord Jesus and the promises in God's Word, I have found victory and strength to sustain me in the times of difficulties. This book is to offer encouragement and strength to all who are experiencing the common challenges of life."
Christianah I. Falade holds a Master of Arts in Educational Psychology and Counselor Education from TTU Cookeville, TN and a Doctorate degree in Higher Education Administration from the University of Florida. She has worked in various sectors of counseling and social service work for 27 years prior to her retirement. She lives in Gainesville, Florida with her husband of 43 years. Besides her love for the Lord and her family, Falade enjoys rich relationships with people, writing and helping others.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Out of the Dungeons: Facing and Overcoming Adversities of Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
