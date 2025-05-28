In an Industry First, Anonybit's Decentralized Biometrics Platform Unleashes Secure, Identity-Bound AI Agents

"With Anonybit's identity infrastructure, we ensure our agents are not only autonomous, but accountable. This is the foundation for the next generation of secure enterprise AI. - Moishe Shemtov, Co-founder and Country Manager, SmartUp. Post this

Anonybit, the industry pioneer in privacy-preserving biometric and identity infrastructure, today announced the first-ever live implementation of agentic commerce secured by decentralized biometrics, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of enterprise AI.

Through a strategic partnership with SmartUp, a no-code platform for deploying enterprise AI agents, Anonybit is powering authenticated, identity-bound agents in real-world order, payment, and supply chain workflows, replacing manual processes across procurement and logistics. This launch comes as interest in agentic systems explodes: Gartner predicts that by 2026, 80% of digital workers will rely on AI agents to complete routine customer service tasks, while McKinsey forecasts agent-driven automation could unlock trillions in enterprise productivity.

As enterprises rush to adopt agentic AI, one critical question remains unanswered: who, or what, is truly acting on behalf of the user? Without identity binding, organizations face significant risks: fraudulent orders, unauthorized approvals, compliance violations, and data misuse.

Anonybit answers this challenge with the world's first decentralized infrastructure that binds identity to agents—authenticating users, authorizing actions, and issuing cryptographically secure identity tokens across the lifecycle of any agentic flow.

"Agentic commerce holds incredible promise for efficiency and scale, but without identity, it also introduces serious risks around trust, fraud, and control," said Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder and CEO of Anonybit. "We're proud to be the first to bring a real-world solution to market that delivers secure, ethical, and scalable agentic workflows. With SmartUp, we're proving that identity-bound agents can operate in production, not just in theory. Our decentralized biometric cloud, data vault, and token management system form the missing identity layer the enterprise needs to build trust, ensure accountability, and future-proof agent-driven automation."

At the core of the platform is Anonybit's decentralized biometric cloud, which supports all major biometric modalities (face, voice, finger, iris, palm) for authentication and step-up verification without storing any biometric data in one place. This is combined with its decentralized data vault, which protects sensitive information collected by agents and ensures data residency, compliance, and quantum-resistant security. Finally, Anonybit's identity token management system enables agents to operate on behalf of users with precise, auditable authorization across any workflow—online, in-person, or automated.

The SmartUp use case shows how identity-bound agents can:

Authenticate enterprise users or customers initiating actions

Bind agents to those identities using biometrics and privacy-preserving credentials

Authorize specific tasks via scoped identity tokens and integrations with orchestration platforms

Provide real-time auditability and enforce zero trust across workflows

"SmartUp is pioneering agentic automation in core business functions like order management and supply chain management, and our customers are already seeing the benefits of secure, identity-bound agents," said Moishe Shemtov, Co-founder and Country Manager, SmartUp. "With Anonybit's identity infrastructure, we ensure our agents are not only autonomous, but accountable. This is the foundation for the next generation of secure enterprise AI."

This same identity-bound agent model can be extended to:

Customer service flows (e.g., AI chat agents)

Open banking and payment authorization

HR automation (e.g., onboarding, payroll)

Procurement and compliance approvals

Anonybit will be showcasing this breakthrough capability at several upcoming conferences, including Women in Payments LATAM (Florida), Money20/20 Europe (Amsterdam), the Digital Banking Summit (Florida), Identiverse (Las Vegas) and Identity Week (Amsterdam). To see it in action and understand how identity-bound agents can be deployed in your organization, schedule a meeting with our team via www.anonybit.io.

About Anonybit

Anonybit is a pioneer in decentralized biometrics, providing an innovative privacy-by-design approach to identity verification and authentication. By leveraging a breakthrough distributed architecture, Anonybit ensures that biometric data is never stored in one place, eliminating single points of failure and preventing breaches. The company's platform supports multiple biometric modalities, including face, voice, iris, and palm, and is used by leading financial institutions to prevent fraud, enhance security, and improve customer experiences. Anonybit's technology is trusted by banks, fintechs, and enterprises worldwide. To learn more, visit anonybit.io.

About SmartUp

SmartUp is an AI-native no-code platform designed to help companies rapidly build and deploy intelligent agents that automate workflows across core business functions. From order taking and inventory tracking to customer support and financial operations, SmartUp enables businesses to turn routine processes into scalable, efficient, AI-powered solutions—without writing a single line of code. With an emphasis on secure integration, enterprise-grade compliance, and performance optimization, SmartUp is transforming how organizations leverage AI for growth and productivity. Learn more at www.getsmartup.ai.

