In an Industry-First, Revvo Introduces MCP-Powered Tire Intelligence

Fleet operators can now ask AI about tire health, maintenance, and roadside risk using natural language across their existing fleet systems.

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revvo.ai, the leader in AI-powered tire intelligence, today announced support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the recognized standard that enables AI assistants to securely connect with enterprise software. Revvo is the first fleet intelligence platform to provide an MCP server that enables AI assistants (e.g., Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, etc.) and autonomous software agents to securely access Revvo's predictive tire intelligence alongside telematics, maintenance, dispatch, and other fleet systems.

As fleets increasingly adopt AI to improve operations, one challenge has emerged: every software platform speaks a different language. Telematics, maintenance, routing, fuel management, compliance, and tire management systems each require separate integrations, making it difficult for AI to work across an entire fleet. Revvo's MCP avoids this problem. MCP is the secure way to correlate and summarize fragmented data from multiple dashboards.

"The standalone fleet dashboard era is nearing its limit, because people want convenience and mobility instead of digging through data," said Sunjay Dodani, CEO of Revvo.ai. "For years, fleet technology has competed by building better dashboards. In this era, value will come from making expertise available to AI agents that can reason across systems and take actions. Revvo is the first to give fleet managers the breadth and depth of insights they need, without the hassles of combing through multiple solutions. Results are just a chat away."

Tire Intelligence Anytime

For fleets, the result is dramatically simpler access to tire intelligence. A fleet manager can simply ask: "Which trucks are most likely to experience a tire failure this week?" Rather than searching multiple dashboards, MCP enables AI assistants to retrieve predictive tire insights from Revvo, combine them with telematics, maintenance schedules, route assignments, and shop availability, then recommend the optimal maintenance plan. Fleet operators can ask more questions such as:

Which vehicles should be scheduled for maintenance this week?

Which tires are creating the greatest fuel efficiency losses?

Which assets are at highest risk of a roadside tire event?

What maintenance can be combined while this truck is already in the shop?

How much fuel could we save by correcting chronic underinflation?

Revvo's AI provides predictive answers based on billions of miles of tire operating data, helping fleets move from reactive maintenance to proactive decision-making.

Extending Tire Intelligence Across the Fleet Ecosystem

Through MCP, Revvo's AI tire intelligence can work alongside telematics platforms, maintenance management software, transportation management systems, ERP applications, compliance platforms, and emerging AI copilots. "Our vision has always been to remove friction from fleet operations," added Dodani. "As AI becomes the new interface for enterprise software, fleets shouldn't have to know where their data lives. They should simply ask a question and receive the right answer. Revvo's MCP helps make that possible."

Revvo's MCP capabilities are available immediately for customers and partners building AI-powered fleet applications.

About Revvo

Revvo.ai is the leader in AI-powered tire insights, helping fleets connect, monitor, and manage every tire in real time. Powered by its TireIQ™ AI platform, Revvo delivers predictive insights, automated alerts, and measurable ROI across fuel efficiency, safety, and operations. By transforming tire data into actionable intelligence, Revvo enables fleets to reduce costs, improve uptime, and operate more safely at scale. Learn more at Revvo.ai.

Media Contact

Maureen Bradford, Revvo Technologies, 1 (833) 689-3133, [email protected], https://www.revvo.ai

SOURCE Revvo Technologies