In Celebration of Education Technology Day, ActivEd Announces Launch of 180s, Gamified Full-Body Movement Lessons for 3rd through 5th Grade Students

Interactive Education Technology Gets Kids Moving and Learning

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today ActivEd, the leader in movement and learning lessons, and parent company of the Walkabouts active learning education platform announced the launch of 180s, a new addition to its movement-based supplemental curriculum lineup.

Announcement of the launch coincides with National Education Technology Day, which celebrates the many ways that education technology improves learning and teaching in K-12 schools. Leveraging the latest advances in interactive lessons, 180s engage students in 3rd through 5th grades with realistic, outdoor sports and games that require full-body movements while delivering lessons correlated to each state's standards in language arts, math, and social studies.

According to ActivEd founder and CEO Dr. Julian A. Reed, "The overwhelmingly positive response to the Walkabouts platform for PreK through 2nd grade students inspired us to create 180s, which is age-appropriate, engaging and fun for students in 3rd through 5th grades. The fact that our launch coincides with National Education Technology is perfectly fitting."

With the addition of 180s, the Walkabouts platform now includes a full spectrum of gamified, movement-based lessons for PreK through 5th students as well as corresponding Walksheets, worksheets with a movement component. Teachers using the Walkabouts platform consistently report student improvement in cognitive abilities, classroom behavior, and academic achievement.

To learn more about the Walkabouts platform and the impact of the program on student learning, visit www.walkabouts.com.

About ActivEd and the Walkabouts platform

The Walkabouts platform, developed by ActivEd, is an online, on-demand system that integrates proven kinesthetic techniques into standards-based math, language arts, reading, science, and social studies lessons for PreK through 5th grade students. The flexible online educational supplement delivers fun and engaging lessons that are a research-based and proven to enhance cognition, sharpen focus, and improve student behavior. To learn more about the science of movement and learning and the platform, visit www.walkabouts.com. Follow @getwalkabouts on X, and connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ginny Kirkland, ActivEd, 1 229-251-7339, [email protected], https://walkabouts.com

SOURCE ActivEd