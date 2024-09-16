In Collaboration With Ducks Unlimited, World Whiskey Society Unveils Limited Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey Bottled in Hand-Painted Ceramic Duck Decanter

"We are proud to partner with Ducks Unlimited to introduce a limited-edition whiskey decanter that celebrates the beauty of conservation and craftsmanship," says Alex Kogan, CEO of World Whiskey Society Post this

This exquisite Mallard Duck Straight Bourbon Whiskey isn't just about the exceptional liquid inside; it is a celebration of heritage and tradition. Housed in a handcrafted and hand-painted ceramic decanter, this limited edition whiskey is meticulously sculpted in the form of a majestic mallard duck in mid-flight, with every detail paying homage to the time-honored pursuit of the hunt.

Distilled in Indiana, the whiskey boasts an alluring complexity, offering notes of vanilla, citrus, honey, and toasted caramel with a smooth, silky mouthfeel and a touch of spice on the finish.

About World Whiskey Society:

Established in 2020, the World Whiskey Society (WWS) comprises an ultra-premium collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated whiskey enthusiasts. WWS scours the globe far and wide with a singular goal in mind – uniqueness – before selecting a distillery partner to join WWS. Or they may choose to release something completely new by finishing small-batch American bourbon in exotic oak barrels from Japan. Whether it is the Classic Collection, the Reserve Collection, the tributes to Doc Holliday, or the Diamond Collection, WWS offers whiskies for everyday enjoyment and moments of celebration.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing wetlands, grasslands and other waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 18 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science, DU's projects benefit waterfowl, wildlife and people in all 50 states. DU is growing its mission through a historic $3 billion Conservation For A Continent comprehensive campaign. Learn more at http://www.ducks.org.

