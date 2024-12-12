In December, Crimson Cup Celebrates 15 Coffee Shop Anniversaries Fueled by 7 Steps to Success Program

"If you've been dreaming of opening your own coffee shop, I'd love to help make that dream a reality in 2025. Contact me at 888-800-9224 or [email protected] to discuss your project." - Scott Fullerton, 7 Steps Sales Leader Post this

Crimson Cup customers celebrating December business anniversaries include:

Pelican Coffee House – Bucyrus, Ohio (24 years, Dec. 1)

Coffee Amici – Findlay, Ohio (22 years, Dec. 10)

Cpl. Ray's Coffee – Andrews, Texas (17 years, Dec. 29)

Court Street Coffee – Athens, Ohio (17 years, Dec. 19)

The Coffee Peddlar – Harrison, Ohio (14 years, Dec. 10)

Gathering Grounds – Huron, Ohio (10 years, Dec. 10)

Open Doors Coffeehouse – Johnson City, Tenn. (8 years, Dec. 8)

Hebrewz Coffee House – Jonesboro, Ill. (8 years, Dec. 15)

Hug In A Mug – Valdosta, Ga. (7 years, Dec. 7)

Bing's Bake & Brew – Newark, Del. (5 years, Dec. 5)

Loose Goose Coffee Co. – Terra Haute, Ind. (3 years, Dec. 3)

Cool City Brewing – Two Rivers, Wis. (2 years, Dec. 16)

Spire Coffee House – Toms River, N.J. (2 years, Dec. 30)

Doscher's Candies LLC – Cincinnati, Ohio (2 years, Dec. 9)

Central Pike Coffee Co. – Zanesville, Ohio (1 year, Dec. 1)

Among this month's anniversaries, Coffee Amici in Findlay, Ohio, marks 22 years as a beloved community cornerstone. As Findlay's top destination for live music, Coffee Amici has embraced its role as a fine arts coffeehouse, hosting weekly open mic nights and showcasing local artists.

Opened in December 2002, the shop illustrates how Crimson Cup's guidance helps local coffeehouses transform into thriving cultural hubs. Original owners John and Lynn Calvelage said Crimson Cup has been a key driver of their long-term success.

"Crimson Cup offers some of the best coffee, training, and equipment in the world," said John Calvelage. "Their 7 Steps to Success program gave us the tools and knowledge to thrive. From day one, we've relied on their expertise."

Lynne Calvelage added, "Our customers say it's the best coffee they've ever had and love the variety of flavors. Beyond that, we've worked hard to make Coffee Amici a welcoming place — where businesses meet, artists perform and friendships grow."

Earlier this year, Coffee Amici became a second-generation family business when the founders turned ownership over to their son, Patrick Calvelage.

Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success: Turning Coffee Shop Dreams Into Reality

The 7 Steps to Success program provides aspiring and established coffee shop owners with a proven roadmap to success. From business plan development to long-term growth strategies, Crimson Cup equips entrepreneurs with consulting, operational support, and award-winning coffee products.

"Our mission is to help independent coffee shops not only open their doors but thrive for years," Ubert said. "Every anniversary is a testament to their hard work and our shared commitment to success."

Ready to Open a Coffee Shop? Start with Crimson Cup

Since 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has helped more than 300 entrepreneurs in 36 states achieve their dream of owning a coffee shop. Its Coffee Shop Startup Kit includes:

7 Steps to Success book, written by Greg Ubert

Customizable business plan templates

Award-winning coffee samples and merchandise

Personalized consultations with coffee startup and operations experts

"We've used these tools and our 7 Steps to Success program to help hundreds of independent coffee shops open and thrive," said 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton. "If you've been dreaming of opening your own coffee shop, I'd love to help make that dream a reality in 2025. Contact me at 888-800-9224 or [email protected] to discuss your project."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 36 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

