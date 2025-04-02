In-Depth Study of Genesis 1-11 Offers Fresh Perspectives and Practical Applications for Today's Christians

"I did not have many questions answered for me when I was a young Christian. If I would have known then, what I know now, my life and dedication to Christ would have been very different." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Smith said, "I did not have many questions answered for me when I was a young Christian. If I would have known then, what I know now, my life and dedication to Christ would have been very different. The desire to see others grow faster and better than I! That is motivating."

Yophi Smith is a multifaceted author, minister, educator and businessman. His work spans inspirational Christian teaching and imaginative storytelling. As an ordained minister and founder of Avodah Ministries, Smith dedicates his life to guiding others in faith. He has taught biblical truths in person and online, addressing spiritual topics on multiple platforms. This blend of pastoral wisdom and digital savvy has enabled Smith to connect with audiences in churches and on social media. In addition to discussing God's Most Holy Word on a daily basis, he also values the importance of his family with a desire to leave a legacy to make this world better than when he arrived. Smith is also passionate about music and other forms of art.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Foundation: How Genesis Transforms Christians to be More Like Christ is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

