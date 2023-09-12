IN Groupe through its secure components brands, Surys and SPS, expands its footprint in North America

Lionel LeBlanc, Sales Director North America, at IN Groupe says: "IN Groupe is proud to deliver innovative physical and electrical security features to all ePassport vendors. This way they are easy to recognize for border control officers, making border crossing smoother and more efficient." Tweet this

Lionel LeBlanc, Sales Director North America, at IN Groupe states: "IN Groupe is proud to deliver the largest palette of innovative physical and electrical security features to all ePassport vendors. This way, citizens receive visually attractive passports with security features that are easy to recognize and remember for border control officers, making border crossing smoother and more efficient."

The passport market in full recovery after the Covid years

In 2023, the demand for electronic passports has fully recovered after Covid, with over 200 million passports of which 98% are electronic. As the market of datapages is currently moving on to polycarbonate (PC) with an annual growth rate of 20%, the market share of PC datapages currently represents now 60% of ePassports while the traditional one of paper datapage is declining.

These passport market data show the dynamism and trends revealing the challenges modern passport will have to cope with. On one hand, they must be secure and robust within a fast-evolving environment in order to help governments face the increasing number of travelers and rising global threats. On the other hand, they must be practical, discrete and effective to enable travelers to cross borders quickly.

A comprehensive passport offer for a secure, fast and seamless borders crossing

SPS and Surys, the secure components brands of IN Groupe, provide passport manufacturers with the answer to today's needs. They join, indeed, their forces to combine their expertise in optics and electronics and create a unique passport offer. Their turnkey ePassports solutions cover a wide range of secure components from inlay/eCover with the SPS inductive coupling technology for more reliability and durability, PC and paper datapages, holograms, hinge, and all the standard features for cutting-edge PC datapages such as embossing, MLI, transparent windows, microtext, OVI and rainbow printing.

Surys brings its expertise in high security holograms for passports by providing a wide range of laminate solutions that include all three levels of security for paper and PC data page. On one hand, Surys has developed two main optical technologies for paper datapage: the Alphagram ™ and the DID™. On the other hand, the new PC datapage obviously provides the intrinsic security of a polycarbonate datapage, which has proved to be significantly harder to attack or counterfeit than traditional paper datapages. Furthermore, the new PC datapage offer is not only fully compliant with ICAO 9303 recommendations, but also includes the best patented technologies from both entities, such as DID™ Shape, CHI™ (Customized Hinge Image) and CAI™ (Customized Antenna Image) that help reinforce the security of the final document, making controls easier while providing evidence of any attack attempts. Additionally, SPS/Surys follow the recent PC datapage trend by including a custom clear window, whose shape is flexible and customizable.

With that being said, SPS and Surys, the secure component brands of IN Groupe, allow passport manufacturers to print and personalize paper and/or PC datapage with their passport printing machines and personalization systems that can fit within both centralized production sites or decentralized offices. This shows how much Surys and SPS accompany the passport manufacturers in their production journey by providing them an integrated passport offer with all secure components integrated in it until the printing/personalization process.

A comprehensive passport solution offer not only secured but also customized

All of the optical security features and patented technologies offered by Surys are implemented with a unique and customizable design making passports more attractive as well as highlighting attack attempts and facilitating control. The designs are eye-catching and easy to authenticate so that they facilitate and fasten border control while ensuring security. The more elaborate and detailed the design is, the harder it will be to counterfeit. All secure components offered by SPS and Surys are not only secure but also personalized to fit with any customer's need.

