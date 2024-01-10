In Honor of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, Vector Solutions Offers Free Training

Vector Solutions will donate $1 to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network for every NFPA 1851 course completion

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Vector Solutions, the leading provider of training and compliance-based software solutions for public safety agencies, announced two of its most important National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) training courses will be complimentary during the month of January. In honor of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, Vector Solutions is offering these courses free of charge for fire service members in an effort to help raise awareness about the critical health issues affecting our nation's firefighters. This is the fourth year in a row the company has offered this initiative.

"I am proud to be part of the team at Vector Solutions helping support my brothers and sisters in the fire service," said Robbi King, a 27-year veteran firefighter, former Chief Officer, and now Solutions Engineer at Vector Solutions. "By providing critical resources like these free training courses, we are helping make firefighting a safer job for all. The health and safety of our first responders remains top of mind."

Firefighters are 14% more likely to die from cancer than the general population. The occupational hazard of cancer-causing substances poses a clear threat to the health of our nation's heroes. In fact, cancer has caused upwards of 70% of line-of-duty deaths in recent years. Vector Solutions understands these risks and is addressing them through its training management programs and initiatives.

"Firefighting is an inherently dangerous profession that can affect the physical and mental health of those that serve," added Chief Todd LeDuc, (Ret), Deputy CEO of Life Scan Wellness Centers, IAFC Safety, and a Health & Survival Board Member. "The risks extend beyond the fireground, which makes it essential to provide training management programs to stay up to date on safety precautions, like the threat of cancer-causing substances. They show up for us every day, and now we need to show up for them." Chief LeDuc retired as executive assistant fire chief of Broward County, FL after 30 years of service. He is also a technical committee member of NFPA 1582 and Chair of the advisory board for the First Responder Center of Excellence.

Vector Solutions' complementary courses offered through the January initiative are both video-based online NFPA training to help agencies meet NFPA standards. The courses include engaging interactions, real-life case studies, critical lessons, as well as prevention strategies for first responders. The NFPA 1851: Cancer-Related Risks of Firefighting course provides a thorough understanding of fire-service-related cancer risks for today's firefighters and fire personnel. The NFPA 1500: PTSD in the Fire Industry course provides a better understanding of PTSD, how to cope with symptoms and suicidal thoughts, and how to identify them in peers who may be struggling.

"The Firefighter Cancer Support Network is excited to continue working with Vector Solutions," said Lisa Raggio, Executive Director. "By offering these two important NFPA courses free of charge, more fire service professionals will have access to additional support, education, and the tools necessary to guide their life-saving protocols. Departments can better tackle cancer prevention head-on while also supporting those who have received a cancer diagnosis."

Vector Solutions remains committed to raising awareness and keeping firefighters safe. As a part of this campaign, Vector Solutions is pleased to donate $1 to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network for every completion of the NFPA 1851: Cancer-Related Risks of Firefighting course. Vector Solutions will donate $1 up to $3,000 for every course completed before March 30, 2024.

In addition to the donations, the company will also hold a webinar, Surviving Occupational Cancer and Other Health-Related Risks in the Fire Service, hosted by Chief LeDuc on January 25. The webinar will cover the prevalence of specific cancers among firefighters, risk reduction tips, and best practices for decontamination.

Learn more about the complementary NFPA training from Vector Solutions here.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS for FIRE & EMS

Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS is the industry leader in training and workforce management technology that enables Fire and Rescue Departments to meet their demanding training, compliance, and preparedness objectives. The Vector Solutions public safety suite of products includes software for training management, policy distribution, personnel scheduling, critical incident and exposure tracking, and promoting a positive department culture. Its online course library includes more than 450 hours of fire department training with 250+ hours of CAPCE-approved EMS recertification courses. Trusted by 10,000 public safety agencies and 2 million first responders, Vector's purpose-built technology streamlines the full lifecycle of personnel management because readiness saves lives. For more information about Vector Solutions for Fire & EMS, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/industries/public-safety/.

ABOUT VECTOR SOLUTIONS

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of impactful technology solutions dedicated to driving safer, smarter, better decision-making in the world's most critical industries. Embedded into daily workflows to drive improvements in compliance, safety, performance, and preparedness, our software includes training management, industry-focused online course libraries, EHS management, workforce scheduling, risk communication, operational readiness, and more. Vector's unique combination of information and technology - delivered when and where it is needed - is integral to our more than 24 thousand clients looking to achieve better outcomes and safeguard lives. Vector is committed to providing resources to support those who need them most and launched a collection of free courses on critical mental health and safety topics through Vector Cares. For more information, visit http://www.vectorsolutions.com. For access to free Vector Cares courses visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/.

