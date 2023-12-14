eDiscovery solutions have evolved to the point where even small to midsize organizations can bring eDiscovery in house, but it requires the right tools and a strategic approach. Post this

"eDiscovery solutions have evolved to the point where even small to midsize organizations can bring eDiscovery in house, but it requires the right tools and a strategic approach," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "In-house eDiscovery Saves Time and Money, Delivers Increased Visibility."

Benefits of Bringing eDiscovery In House

"The organization gains more control over the entire process, from preservation to production. This improves early case assessment, enabling the team to adjust the strategy and scope as needed. They can also more easily ensure compliance with applicable regulations and standards."

Overcome Challenges with Planning and Resources

"Not all eDiscovery solutions will match the company's business needs and budget. And in-house eDiscovery requires specialized skills and knowledge to run efficiently. Without sufficient staff and training, the process will encounter difficulties. Mismanaged data can also present significant problems, making it challenging to ensure compliance with legal obligations."

Best Practices for Implementing In-house eDiscovery

"In addition to technology, effective eDiscovery requires a team of qualified and experienced professionals who can manage eDiscovery projects effectively. Establish clear roles and responsibilities. Then ensure that personnel receive proper training on eDiscovery processes and procedures as well as the tools involved."

"Continually measure and monitor the performance and outcomes of eDiscovery, making adjustments as necessary. Test the tools and processes by beginning with a common, easily-managed case. Then move on to more complex cases as the team matures."

Partner with eDiscovery Experts

The eDiscovery experts at Messaging Architects will help companies determine if it makes sense to bring some or all of the eDiscovery tasks in house. And with cloud-based, enterprise-grade eDiscovery tools, they can help reduce discovery overhead while improving efficiency and speed.

