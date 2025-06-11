In Los Angeles, California: Topanga Canyon's One-of-a-Kind 'Egg House'

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

A piece of this special neighborhood presents itself with the listing of Topanga Canyon's "Egg House" for $4.995 million. Designed and built by artist couple Chad Hagerman and Allison Ochmanek of Rascal Makers, the home is inspired by the concept of the embryo - the origin of life, potential, and transformation. Combining brutalist architecture with organic materials, the bespoke home offers a serene aesthetic with touches of Japanese minimalism. The home is a true statement piece, with handcrafted plaster walls, stone floors, artisan fixtures, and thoughtful details throughout. With four beds and five baths, the stunning home offers 3,350 square feet of living space.

An open-concept layout connects the spaces with microcement floors on the main level and wide-plank antique brown oak upstairs. Band-sawn walnut cabinetry, leathered quartzite, and Ceppo marble countertops enhance the spacious chef's kitchen. A custom walnut-and-steel staircase, integrated furnishings, and built-in millwork define the interiors, perfect for living, creating, and entertaining. The primary suite is a private retreat, with uninterrupted canyon views, a spa-like ensuite bath, and a gorgeous walnut walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms include en-suite bathrooms with sculptural basins that double as works of art. A massive wrap-around deck that connects to the inviting family room offers lots of space for soaking up the sun and views.

Outside, find a generous 1.25-acre lot that includes an orchard of fruit trees and gardens planted with native Californian and Australian species. The irrigation and lighting system is fully integrated with the smart home system, which also controls climate, lighting, and security. Additional amenities include a two-car garage in the partially subterranean lower level.

The home is a few minutes away from both the gorgeous Hondo Canyon Backbone Trail and the popular Pine Tree Circle Mall, offering the classic Topanga Canyon mix of nature and luxury. Other nearby options for entertainment include Inn of the Seventh Ray, a high-end organic restaurant; the sprawling Topanga State Park with 36 miles of trails; and the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum for performing arts.

The listing is held by Jenny Tucker at Compass.

