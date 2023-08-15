In Motion Events Welcomes GOVX As New Title Sponsor For San Diego Running Event

The GOVX team is thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor such a tremendous event right here in our own hometown. - Alan Cole, GOVX CEO Tweet this

"Partnerships with stellar organizations like GOVX help In Motion Events deliver the best experience to our participants and expand event exposure," said Christine Adams, In Motion Events CEO. "We couldn't ask for a better and more fitting title sponsor for the GOVX San Diego Half Marathon & 5K."

The GOVX San Diego Half Marathon & 5K will take place on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The 13th annual half marathon race will take runners through five miles of waterfront, four historic communities, three parks, two miles of downtown streets, and finishes in the historic Gaslamp Quarter. The 5K is a flat and fast course all in downtown San Diego. Registration is now open and over 6,000 racers from all around the nation and the world are expected to participate in this San Diego running tradition.

The GOVX San Diego Half Marathon & 5K is a part of the In Motion Events SoCal Triple Crown race series, which also includes the Carlsbad Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K, and the America's Finest City Half Marathon & 5K. This trio offers a variety of course layouts and scenery, providing athletes with a fun and unique running experience in distinct parts of the city and county. Athletes who participate in each race in the same calendar year, no matter the distance they participate in, will be awarded a SoCal Triple Crown medal to celebrate their accomplishment of completing the race series. Runners simply register for all three events separately; no additional registration or fee is required to qualify for the SoCal Triple Crown finisher award.

About InMotionEvents

In Motion Events is a full-service, turnkey event marketing and management firm based in San Marcos. The family-owned and operated business has been working with Southern California-based races and events since 1981. In Motion Events' mission is to produce the very best running and walking events possible that are a credit to their company, to their sponsors, and the community in which they are held. For more information on In Motion Events, visit http://www.InMotionEvents.com.

About GOVX

GOVX is dedicated to serving those who serve our country and communities – military service members, first responders, law enforcement officers, emergency medical professionals, educators, and other government service personnel. With a customizable suite of solutions, GOVX provides leading brands who share in our mission with a unique opportunity to support this deserving audience while growing sales. Through our flagship site, GOVX.com, brands can authentically reach a growing community of 7M+ members with their own storefront. With our verification app, GOVX ID, brands can easily enable service member discounts within their own checkout flow. By leveraging GOVX marketing services solutions, brands can effectively amplify their products or services within our engaged member community and reinforce their support for those who serve. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.

Media Contact

