In Mount Pleasant's Coveted Old Village Neighborhood, a Rare Home Comes to Market

11 Pierates Cruz is a fully reimagined residence, but what makes it interesting is that it doesn't read as a renovation, it feels collected. Post this

Spanning 3,903 square feet with an additional 280 square feet of covered and screened porches, the home has been reimagined to balance timeless coastal character with museum-quality design. Peekaboo harbor views complement interiors where every detail has been thoughtfully curated. The showpiece kitchen features a La Cornue range, a custom brass backsplash, Waterworks plumbing fixtures, dual Miele dishwashers, a 68-bottle wine refrigerator, and bespoke cabinetry throughout. Designed for both everyday living and elegant entertaining, the home offers a sunken den with a fireplace, formal dining and living rooms with marble fireplaces, a charming library nook, and a private home office that opens to a screened-in porch.

The primary suite serves as a serene retreat with its own fireplace, custom closets and built-ins, and a spa-like bath featuring heated floors, steam shower, dual vanities, and double water closets. All bedrooms have generous proportions and en-suite baths, one of which has a private balcony overlooking the pool.

Throughout the home, elevated finishes reflect a level of craftsmanship rarely seen, including Pierre Frey window treatments, Farrow & Ball paint, custom carpets from Fine Rugs of Charleston, and curated lighting from Apparatus and Urban Electric. Select designer furnishings may be available upon request.

Significant upgrades include hurricane-grade Marvin windows and doors, new HVAC systems, an encapsulated crawl space, irrigation, Sonos audio, ADT security, and both upstairs and downstairs laundry.

Outdoors, the property transforms into a private oasis with a heated pool, outdoor shower, and mature landscaping that provides both beauty and privacy. A rare circular driveway accommodates multiple vehicles and a golf cart, further enhancing everyday convenience.

The Hammonds' decision to sell is driven by their daughter's acceptance into a prestigious New York dance program, prompting the family to establish a residence in New York while maintaining their ties to Charleston, where Dr. Hammond will continue his medical practice.

The property is represented by Tim Schneider of The Cassina Group, who has represented multiple clients connected to Southern Charm.

"11 Pierates Cruz is a fully reimagined residence, but what makes it interesting is that it doesn't read as a renovation, it feels collected. What struck me most is how it reflects a broader shift happening in the Old Village, homes that maintain the scale and charm of the neighborhood, but are being reinterpreted through a more global, design-forward lens," said Tim Schneider.

With its rare combination of location, design, and story, 11 Pierates Cruz represents more than a home. It is a carefully collected residence that reflects a lifestyle defined by intention, craftsmanship, and a deep appreciation for place.

For more information or to schedule a private showing of 11 Pierates Cruz, contact Tim Schneider of The Cassina Group at 843.834.2441.

With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results locally, nationally, and internationally, The Cassina Group continues to set the standard in the Charleston and surrounding area real estate markets. With 54 REALTORS®, The Cassina Group had a record year in 2025, surpassing over $624 million in closed transactions. For 2026, The Cassina Group is on pace for another remarkable year with over $261 million in closed sales year to date.

The Cassina Group is a leading luxury real estate brokerage with offices in Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. The firm is managed by founding partners and Brokers-In-Charge, Jimmy Dye and Robertson Allen. For more information, visit TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.

Media Contact

Simon Ashton, SIMS Agency, 1 8433219292, [email protected]

SOURCE Cassina Group