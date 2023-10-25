In New Ad Campaign, NACDS Calls on U.S. Congress to Pass "REAL REFORM" to Stop PBM Tactics Threatening Americans and Pharmacies

"PBM reform is needed now, and any proposed PBM legislation that does not include Americans served through Medicare and Medicaid – and their pharmacies – is not real reform." Post this

PBMs control Americans' access to often life-saving medications and they increase costs. Unpredictable and irrational "DIR fees" imposed on pharmacies have skyrocketed 107,400% over the past decade. Further, from 2014-2022, 1,357 medications were excluded from at least one PBM formulary for at least one year. The result is higher cost medications and less choice for patients.

"Pharmaceutical benefit manipulation" harms patients and pharmacies by driving up prices, limiting access to certain medications, and forcing pharmacies that serve their communities to close, especially in rural and underserved communities.

The national 30-second spot, titled 'REAL REFORM', addresses what U.S. Congress must do to stop abusive PBM tactics, while also strengthening oversight of PBMs, ensuring accountability, transparency, and fairness. The 'Real Reform' ad campaign will include broadcast, cable, web-based news, and digital executions.

NACDS, which represents national and regional pharmacies in the drug store, supermarket and mass retail settings, has been fighting on the frontline of this critical issue, urging federal and state leaders alike to protect patients from PBM tactics. The federal government has specific actions that are within its power and responsibility to accomplish to bring PBM reform to Medicare and Medicaid. Meanwhile, this year, NACDS has pushed for change at all levels of government and as a result, the enactment of 31 bills across 27 states led to 55 policy changes consistent with NACDS PBM reform and reimbursement priorities. This builds on the enactment of 101 state PBM reform bills combined in 2021 and 2022.

The full text of the 'REAL REFORM' 30-Second Ad is below:

You may be hearing a lot about pharmaceutical middlemen called PBMs.

As a pharmacist, I want to let you know why it matters.

For too long, these middlemen have

. . . pocketed savings that belong to you

. . . said 'no' to medicines you need

. . . and blocked you from your local pharmacist . . . like me

But Congress now has a chance to reduce drug costs – and improve access . . . for ALL patients.

Including Americans on Medicare and Medicaid, who I serve every day.

Because let's be clear, if all patients don't benefit. . . it's not real reform.

To get more facts, go to NACDS' PBM reform web page.

