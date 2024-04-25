In Spite Of Very Discouraging Surroundings, This Author Found Her Creator's Powerful Presence

Xulon Press presents the truth of who God created His children to be.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Cassandra Littleton shines a light on God's faithfulness through painful circumstances in The Delivering Power Of His Presence ($10.99, paperback, 9781662894022; $4.99, e-book, 9781662894039).
When Littleton was a child, it was the very people she expected to protect her whose sinful choices caused her a great deal of harm. While some voices were telling her lies about herself, another Voice was speaking love and truth, and showing His amazing plan for her.
"I felt abandoned and lost with no idea of who I was supposed to be at an early age, but God reached out to me at that very stage of my life and offered me an opportunity to be a part of his family," said Littleton.
Cassandra Littleton is a retired Navy shipboard electrician with a Master's degree in forensic psychology. She continues to work with hurting people as a volunteer chaplain.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Delivering Power Of His Presence is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
