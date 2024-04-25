In Spite Of Very Discouraging Surroundings, This Author Found Her Creator's Powerful Presence

Xulon Press presents the truth of who God created His children to be.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Cassandra Littleton shines a light on God's faithfulness through painful circumstances in The Delivering Power Of His Presence ($10.99, paperback, 9781662894022; $4.99, e-book, 9781662894039).

When Littleton was a child, it was the very people she expected to protect her whose sinful choices caused her a great deal of harm. While some voices were telling her lies about herself, another Voice was speaking love and truth, and showing His amazing plan for her.