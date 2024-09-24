"In order for AI to become sustainable, we need to move beyond cumbersome training models to more agile frameworks that utilize fewer precious resources." TJ Dunham, Founder & CEO of ARC Solutions. Post this

"In order for AI to become sustainable, we need to move beyond cumbersome training models to more agile frameworks that utilize fewer precious resources," said TJ Dunham, Founder & CEO of ARC Solutions. "Reactor's architecture uses rapid ontological classification (ROC) that is inherently more nimble, energy efficient and sustainable than anything else available."

Ontological classification is a method for organizing entities based on their fundamental nature or type. Conversely, traditional LLMs generate responses based on the vast corpus of data upon which they have been trained. Furthermore, these LLMs rely upon third-party data accessible via APIs. This combination of bulky architecture and reliance on third-party data necessitates this unprecedented appetite for energy.

"Reactor AI by ARC has set new industry standards by outperforming major AI models on key performance metrics and establishing a benchmark for environmental sustainability in technology," said Michelle Tan, Business Development Manager at IRONChain Bank.

AI's Insatiable Thirst for Energy

AI's insatiable thirst for energy has sparked a literal land grab for AI data centers and the energy and water required to power and cool them.

According to a Goldman Sachs report(1), "Not since the start of the century has US electricity demand grown 2.4% over an eight-year period, with US annual power generation over the last 20 years averaging less than 0.5% growth… Growth from AI, broader data demand and a deceleration of power efficiency gains is leading to a power surge from data centers, with data center electricity use expected to more than double by 2030, pushing data centers to 8% of US power demand vs. 3% in 2022."

Globally, AI demand may use up to 6.6 billion cubic meters of water in 2027, or "more than the total annual water withdrawal of Denmark or half of the United Kingdom," according to a Cornell University study.(2)

As OpenAI's Sam Altman said in Davos earlier this year, "We still don't appreciate the energy needs of this technology. There's no way to get there without a breakthrough."(3)

The Reactor Mobile AI app

Available immediately in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the Reactor mobile app makes it easier to accomplish tasks while on the go, while syncing search history across mobile and desktop.

Unlike other LLMs, Reactor treats a query like the beginning of a conversation by offering additional prompts following its initial response in order to help users gain deeper understanding and get the answers they're looking for. For instance, when asked, "What should I see when visiting Seattle," Reactor provides a response followed by additional prompts, "How is the weather in Seattle this time of year?", "What are some popular attractions in Seattle?", and "What should I pack for my trip to Seattle?"

This continual prompting, together with the fast and reliable responses for which Reactor is known, are all available for users on the go with the new iOS and Android apps. Reactor employs a continuous learning model to improve its understanding of users' needs.

And, as the most sustainable AI on the market, Reactor displays response time and energy cost with each response.

About ARC Solutions

ARC is a deep tech company developing the next generation of efficient AI and secure Web3 products. Founded in 2023, ARC was built on the belief that AI should work in the service of humanity while being simple and transparent enough to be accessible to as many humans as possible.

